Man charged after disobeying road closed sign, hitting tree: Huron County OPP

A 22-year-old man is facing two charges, including careless driving, after hitting a tree while driving on a closed road.

Huron County OPP say it was just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when they responded to a single motor-vehicle collision on Airport Road near Dashwood Line.

READ MORE: Veteran OPP officer charged with sexual assault

Police say although the roadway was closed at the time, and had closure signs in place, a man from Huron East chose to disobey the sign.

As he went south on Airport Line, officers say he was not able to avoid a very large tree that had fallen over and was covering the roadway. They add there were also downed hydro wires in the area.

The man was not injured, but police say his car was demolished.

READ MORE: One man charged after OPP stop transport truck driving the wrong way on Hwy 401

On top of the careless driving charge, the man is also facing a charge for driving on a closed roadway.

The penalty for driving on a closed roadway under the Highway Traffic Act has a total payable fine of $110. If convicted, drivers will incur three demerit points.