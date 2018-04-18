Man charged in connection with series of ‘unprovoked’ assaults in Toronto: police

TORONTO – A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a series of alleged violent, unprovoked assaults on women in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said five separate attacks took place over a four-day stretch starting on April 12.

In the first two incidents, police allege the man threw rocks at two women, hitting them in the back.

The next day, police allege he kicked a woman in the back of the head resulting in a concussion.

The last two attacks took place two days later when the man allegedly kicked one woman in the back and another in the chest minutes apart.

Police said the assaults, which all took place in daytime hours, were “random and unprovoked.”

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Ahmed Oumer, of Toronto.

He has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Oumer is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Jessica Patton