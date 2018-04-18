Flood warning in effect in Peterborough as warmer weather expected next week

A flood warning is still in place for the Peterborough and county as conditions are expected to worsen with warmer weather approaching.

The Otonabee Region Conservation Authority (ORCA) is continuing to monitor the situation, and water resources technologist Gord Earle says current water levels are a concern as creeks, streams and rivers in the area are already above seasonal levels.

“We’ve got rain and snow, and warmer temperatures on the way, and so that’s going to fill these creeks, wetlands, the rivers and it’s quite possible we’re going to see some flooding,” said Earle. “In fact, we’ve already got flooding in some low-lying areas.”

According to Environment Canada, it’s anticipated more rain is in the forecast mid-next week, that coupled with the thawing of the Northern Kawartha Lakes, will make rivers in the area come alive, as flows and levels will drastically increase.

“We’re already seeing areas along the Otonabee River where the banks have been exceeded and it’s flooding out over the sides,” said Earle. “And so that situation is just going to get worse.”

Flood warning still in effect for the region. Gord Earle w ORCA says the ice storm, ongoing rain and snowwmelt will see increased levels and flow along waterways. Adds water is very cold and banks are slippery so take caution and avoid watercourses. pic.twitter.com/79CzAaF5iN — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) April 18, 2018

Following the ice storm and the wintry weather, it makes for dangerous situations along waterways, as river banks are oversaturated and are now ice-covered and slick.

“Even now, it’s dangerous conditions, water is flowing very fast and that water is very, very cold and those banks are very slippery and unstable,” said Earle. “We really encourage people to stay away from these watercourses and where you see a road closure sign, don’t go past it.”

With the increased volume of water entering the Otonabee River, city officials are asking residents to reduce water usage and say every bit counts.

The city suggests individuals take shorter showers rather than baths, and limit or delay doing loads of laundry while limiting dishwasher use, and turn off taps while brushing teeth and doing dishes.

The Park Street pumping station at this point is already operating in bypass mode, which means that some raw sewage is entering the river.

Rainfall Update – Reduce Water Consumption Request:

Ongoing rainfall and snowmelt is impacting the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Park Street Pumping Station. Please reduce water consumption to help alleviate the high volumes. Media release: https://t.co/QJHvLFFNaa pic.twitter.com/8H7tIIFxk4 — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) April 16, 2018

While it doesn’t affect the conditions of drinking water in the municipality, residents south of the plant or those who draw water from wells are being told to boil their water.

The flood warning in the Kawartha Lakes has been downgraded to a flood watch, while ORCA is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates on its website.

