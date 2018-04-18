WestJet to ‘accelerate’ inspections after fatal Southwest engine explosion

MONTREAL — WestJet Airlines said on Wednesday it plans to “accelerate” inspections of certain fan blades on some Boeing 737 engines, following an explosion that killed a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in the first fatal U.S. airline accident in almost a decade.

Calgary-based WestJet said it is “in compliance” with European regulators which require operators to inspect by 2019 certain fan blades on some engines produced by the French-U.S. joint venture, CFM International.

Southwest Flight 1380 made an emergency landing on Tuesday after the same type of engine ripped apart in flight, shattering a window on the Boeing Co 737 and nearly sucking out a passenger.

The plane, carrying 144 passengers and five crew members, was flying from New York’s La Guardia Airport to Dallas when part of the left engine cover ripped off and a window was damaged.

The pilots took the plane into a rapid descent and made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

With a file from Global News reporter Adam Frisk