New Vancouver water restrictions to allow watering 2 days a week instead of 3

Vancouver city council has approved a new drinking water conservation bylaw to align with the Metro Vancouver Drinking Water Conservation Plan.

Under the bylaw, watering restrictions will start on May 1, and allow watering two days a week instead of three.

“Fewer watering days still allow for healthy landscapes and will help us make sure we have enough water to last through the dry summer months. As we reduce our per-person use of treated drinking water, we can potentially defer the need for expensive infrastructure expansion.”

READ MORE: Stage 1 water restrictions begin in Metro Vancouver today

Vancouver’s water use doubles in the summer, even with watering restrictions because of the lawns and gardens that need watering. In effort to reduce this, there will be permitted watering times for Metro Vancouver residents. The city says lawns generally need only one inch of water for one hour a week, including rainfall, to stay green and healthy.

Homes with even-numbered addresses can put their sprinklers out Wednesdays and Saturdays, 4 to 9 a.m. while odd-numbered homes can have their sprinklers out on Thursdays and Sundays, 4 to 9 a.m.

Even numbered non-residential addresses can water on Monday 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and odd numbered non-residential addresses can water on Tuesdays 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver reservoirs nearly half full, but tougher restrictions still coming

Vancouver businesses can water lawns on Fridays from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Violators can face fines of up to $1,000.

The regulations will be in effect until Oct. 15.