SaskPower warns residents and business owners about scammers

SaskPower says it has been seeing a significant increase in fraudulent activity in the province.

Scammers pretending to represent SaskPower have been known to call, email and even visit businesses, claiming that unless the resident or business makes a payment on the spot, their power would be disconnected immediately. Scammers have also been known to ask for payment through untraceable cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

SaskPower says it does not deal with overdue accounts in this manner but works with customers on repayment arrangements to avoid disconnection wherever possible. The company also confirmed in a release to Global News that they do not deal with payment using cryptocurrency.

SaskPower is working with authorities to investigate the matter. If you suspect that you or someone you know is being targeted by scammers, SaskPower is urging people to contact their service line at 1-888-757-6937, in addition to contacting your local police department.

Customers are reminded to protect themselves from email scams that request them to download or send personal information and reminds residents that any customers who have an online account will be directed to their secure login page to view their bill when it’s ready.

You can learn more about how to protect yourself from fraud through the federal government’s Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.