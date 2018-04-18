Crime
Veteran OPP officer charged with sexual assault

ORILLIA, Ont. – A provincial police staff sergeant is facing charges following an investigation by the force’s professional standards bureau.

Investigators say the officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with single counts of assault and sexual assault in relation to an off-duty incident in June 2017.

The identity of the charged person is not being released in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim or victims.

Police say the officer is a 22-year member with the force and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

He has been suspended from duty with pay.

