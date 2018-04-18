Two cannabis info sessions planned for parents in Ottawa

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board, in partnership with Ottawa Public Health will be holding two cannabis information sessions for parents in respect to the new laws that will be in effect by the next school year.

The first session will be held on April 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at Gloucester high school in the city’s east end. The second will be near the board’s main office at Robert Borden High School on May 3, also from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The presentation will tackle myths, review information on how the law is changing in relation to cannabis use, and will also provide insight on how to talk to your child and outline how schools are educating as well as supporting students on the issue.

According to OPH, adverse effects from smoking marijuana are similar to those that come from smoking tobacco.

“Cannabis smoke has many of the same cancer causing chemicals as tobacco smoke,” OPH has on their website. “Smoking cannabis every day, or almost every day, can cause you to have chronic bronchitis – meaning you could have a cough that doesn’t go away, lots of mucous and wheezing. You can also have more lung infections like pneumonia.”

The laws pertaining to cannabis are virtually identical to those of cigarettes or alcohol. One major difference being that consumers will only be able to smoke in their homes, nowhere in public.

So far the website has little information on the effects of other forms of cannabis consumption, such as edibles.

For more information on what the health unit has to say about cannabis or the upcoming information sessions, visit ottawapublichealth.ca.