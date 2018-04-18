Health
April 18, 2018 2:17 pm

Number of ‘Code Zero’ incidents falls dramatically in Hamilton

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Improved movement of patients within hospitals is getting the credit for fewer Code Zero events in Hamilton.

Hamilton Paramedics Twitter
A A

The latest efforts to address Hamilton’s “code zero” problem are having success.

The latest figures show that since March 1, there have been two times when no ambulances were available to respond to an emergency call.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s ‘code zero’ ambulance shortages hit five-year-high in January

That compares with 34 “code zero” events in January and 21 in February.

Still, the president of the OPSEU local that represents Hamilton paramedics doesn’t think “it’s time to pop open the champagne.”

READ MORE: Ambulance availability is once again a growing problem in Hamilton

Yet Mario Posteraro says a big drop in “code zero” events is positive and a sign that Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s efforts to bring “a heightened level of urgency to the issue and involve the senior managers within the hospital sector” has had a desired effect.

Michael Sanderson, Hamilton’s EMS chief, agrees that better movement of patients through hospitals is key to the improvements.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Code Zero
Hamilton Code Zero
Hamilton EMS
Hamilton EMS Michael Sanderson
Hamilton ER
Hamilton hospitals
Hamilton Paramedics
OPSEU Mario Posteraro

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News