Number of ‘Code Zero’ incidents falls dramatically in Hamilton

The latest efforts to address Hamilton’s “code zero” problem are having success.

The latest figures show that since March 1, there have been two times when no ambulances were available to respond to an emergency call.

That compares with 34 “code zero” events in January and 21 in February.

Still, the president of the OPSEU local that represents Hamilton paramedics doesn’t think “it’s time to pop open the champagne.”

Yet Mario Posteraro says a big drop in “code zero” events is positive and a sign that Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s efforts to bring “a heightened level of urgency to the issue and involve the senior managers within the hospital sector” has had a desired effect.

Michael Sanderson, Hamilton’s EMS chief, agrees that better movement of patients through hospitals is key to the improvements.