Winnipeggers looking to the city after used needles found in dog park

Winnipeg dog owners are calling for city intervention after finding used needles and trash littered in a new park.

Bonnycastle Dog Park was opened late last year as an enclosed off-leash area for pooches to play.

READ MORE: Downtown dogs have a new place to unleash

But some owners have been scared away from the space, which runs adjacent to the River Walk, after drug paraphernalia was found by an owner last week.

Downtown Winnipeg Biz sends crews out regularly to inspect the area and to clean up. They said the spring thaw can lead to some unappealing trash being revealed after a long winter.

The City of Winnipeg declined a Global News request for an on-camera interview.