Ottawa-area man charged with accessing child porn: police
OTTAWA – Police say they have arrested and charged an Ottawa-area man after receiving a tip about someone allegedly accessing child pornography websites.
Ottawa police say the force’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit received the tip in late March.
They say investigators then obtained a search warrant to analyse a laptop that was seized from a workplace.
Police say a 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of accessing child pornography.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
