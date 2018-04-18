Ottawa-area man charged with accessing child porn: police

OTTAWA – Police say they have arrested and charged an Ottawa-area man after receiving a tip about someone allegedly accessing child pornography websites.

Ottawa police say the force’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit received the tip in late March.

They say investigators then obtained a search warrant to analyse a laptop that was seized from a workplace.

Police say a 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.