IKEA opens collection point in Kingston

IKEA Canada has announced that it is opening a collection point location in Kingston.

In a press release, IKEA says the new facility will be located 192 Hickson Ave. and will allow customers to shop online and have their products shipped to the collection point for pickup.

“In such a large country, it is important for IKEA to offer a variety of solutions to make shopping easier for Canadians,” said IKEA Canada president Marsha Smiths.

“Launching a collection point in Kingston is a natural next step that makes the brand even more accessible for local residents.”

According to IKEA, having items shipped to the Hickson Avenue location will cost a flat fee of $29.

The collection point is not an IKEA store and is owned by third-party service provider, Dicom.

The new collection point in Kingston is one of 14 across the country and is part of IKEA’s coast-to-coast expansion plan to double in size by 2025.

The retailer has been expanding steadily in Canada, opening a new store in Halifax in the fall of 2017. There are also plans to open in Quebec City this summer 2018 and London in the fall of 2019.

IKEA Canada also operates six pickup and order point locations and plans to open new distribution centres in Richmond, B.C.. and Beauharnois, Que.