Scott Thompson: Wife of the 41st U.S. president, mother of the 43rd

Former first lady Barbara Bush, who was wife to the 41st president of the United States and mother of the 43rd, has died at age 92.

She had six kids, five of whom survived, and one of whom, George W. Bush, also went on to become president.

Barbara and George Hubert Walker Bush were married in 1945 and she held down the fort while her husband chased his political career, moving the family several times during his climb.

Barbara Bush was a first lady who helped America feel secure. She epitomized the strength and backbone of the American family.

She had a no-nonsense swagger that instilled confidence, yet displayed a downhome love and compassion for serving her country, especially regarding children and literacy.

Barbara Bush seemed she would be as comfortable riding a lawn tractor as she would be baking pies, or addressing a room full of dignitaries while raising money for cancer research.

The Bushs’ philanthropy work is known to those close to them, but most are not aware of her contributions behind the scenes that went unnoticed.

Pretension was not a word used to describe Barbara Bush.

I saw Jeb Bush speak once, her second son and younger brother of George W. Bush. At a reception afterwards, he was quick to lean in and talk to a few school kids, face to face.

He went from student to student, asking each one what book they had read last, making sure to listen to each one’s answer carefully.

That’s something I’m sure Jeb’s mother instilled in him.

