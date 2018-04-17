Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92
Former First Lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 on Tuesday.
The death was announced in a statement released by the office of her husband, former U.S. president George H.W. Bush.
Bush was also the mother of former U.S. president George W. Bush.
George P. Bush, son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush, praised his grandmother as “an inspiration and an example for all.”
On Sunday, a spokesperson for the family announced that she was in failing health and wouldn’t be seeking additional medical treatment.
Bush is one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.
The announcement said that funeral details will be available “as soon as is practical.”
Tributes began to flow in immediately on Twitter.
