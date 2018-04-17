Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 on Tuesday.

The death was announced in a statement released by the office of her husband, former U.S. president George H.W. Bush.

Bush was also the mother of former U.S. president George W. Bush.

George P. Bush, son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush, praised his grandmother as “an inspiration and an example for all.”

My grandmother's entire life was focused on others. For my grandfather, she was his top adviser and confidante. For her family, she was a steady, loving and guiding hand. And for her country, she was an inspiration and an example for all. 1/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018



Story continues below My grandmother didn't just live life; she lived it well. And the sorrow of her loss is softened by the knowledge of her impact on our family and our country. I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again. 2/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the family announced that she was in failing health and wouldn’t be seeking additional medical treatment.

Bush is one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

The announcement said that funeral details will be available “as soon as is practical.”

Tributes began to flow in immediately on Twitter.