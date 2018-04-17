Blue Jays sweep Kansas in doubleheader, win second game 5-4

TORONTO – Luke Maile drove in the winning run as the Blue Jays edged the Royals 5-4 in 10 innings at the Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays defeated the Royals 11-3 in the first game before sweeping Tuesday’s doubleheader. It was the third time in franchise history the Blue Jays played host to a doubleheader at the Rogers Centre. Toronto won both contests on July 17, 1989 against the Angels and took two from the Cleveland Indians on Oct. 5, 2001.

Toronto (11-5) has now won three straight and six of seven while Kansas City (3-12) has lost seven straight.

Tyler Clippard (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win. Bryan Flynn (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

Trailing 3-0 ,Toronto finally got on the board when Kansas City turned to its bullpen in the seventh. Justin Grimm took over from starter Danny Duffy and promptly walked the bases loaded. With Brad Keller on in relief of Grimm, Maile singled home a pair of runs. Devon Travis’s RBI single tied the game 3-3 and Steve Pearce drove in Maile for the go-ahead run.

Alcides Escobar tied it 4-4 with a solo home run off Ryan Tepera in the eighth.