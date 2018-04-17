Cancelled flight extends New Orleans trip by days for Fort McMurray students

A class trip to New Orleans for a group of students from Fort McMurray has been unexpectantly extended after their flight home was postponed by days.

The 23 students and three chaperones from Father Mercredi Community High School travelled south as part of a school band trip, intending to return last Sunday.

Late Saturday, teacher Brent Lawson learned their flight was cancelled due to wintry conditions in central Canada. Their rescheduled flight wasn’t until Thursday — four days later.

“I think that’s ridiculous. Absolutely outrageous,” said Jacinda Davis, a mother to one of the students.

“I understand they can’t control the weather, but four days?”

The group was advised to travel to the airport the next day anyway, but eventually ended up returning to the hotel without finding a new flight, spending about $400 on cab rides in the process.

“It’s been frustrating because it’s just a lot of extra things to take care of and get things planned to keep the kids busy,” said school music director Lawson, in a video interview from New Orleans.

Air Canada issued a statement to Global News, reading in part: “We recognize that though New Orleans is a wonderfully inspiring musical city to visit, everyone also wants to get home as soon as possible.

“We are working to do this and we remain in contact with their travel agent who is managing their journey.”

Then airline had offered the students flights out of Houston beginning Tuesday, but they declined since this would have meant separating the group and a long bus ride at their expense.

Late Tuesday afternoon – following an inquiry by Global News – Air Canada informed the students their rescheduled flight had been pushed forward to Wednesday instead of Thursday.