April 10, 2018 4:27 pm

Air Canada flight evacuated after landing gear problem: safety board

By Staff The Canadian Press
HE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
CALGARY – The Transportation Safety Board says no one was injured when passengers and crew of an Air Canada Express flight were evacuated for a landing gear malfunction at Calgary’s airport.

Safety board spokeswoman Julie Leroux said flight 7228 operated by Air Georgian Ltd. was travelling to Calgary from Cranbrook, B.C., on Monday night.

Leroux said upon touchdown, the nose wheel separated from the landing gear on the Beech 1900D passenger plane.

She said the gear did not collapse and no one was injured in the landing but everyone was evacuated onto the runway.

Damage to the plane was limited to the nose landing gear and Leroux says the board has sent two staff to investigate.

Air Canada could not immediately be reached for comment.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

