Crime
April 18, 2018 8:10 am

80-year-old arrested for alleged child sexual assault: Stonewall RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News

Stonewall RCMP arrested an elderly man on April 13 in connection with a sexual assault of a minor.

File / Global News
A A

RCMP in Stonewall advised Tuesday of an arrest for sexual assault and sexual interference involving a minor.

Police said they received a complaint about Henry “Kelly” Isbister on April 13.

The 80-year-old reportedly exposed himself to a male youth who was under the age of 16, on several occasions. It is also alleged that Isbister touched the boy.

RELATED: How to keep your children safe from online exploitation — and spot if they’re being targeted

RCMP want to hear from anyone who may have information on these or any other related incidents.

Contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
80-year-old arrested
Child Assaulted
Crime
Crimestoppers
RCMP
RCMP Stonewall
Sexual Assault
Sexual Interference
Stonewall Manitoba
Stonewall RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News