80-year-old arrested for alleged child sexual assault: Stonewall RCMP

RCMP in Stonewall advised Tuesday of an arrest for sexual assault and sexual interference involving a minor.

Police said they received a complaint about Henry “Kelly” Isbister on April 13.

The 80-year-old reportedly exposed himself to a male youth who was under the age of 16, on several occasions. It is also alleged that Isbister touched the boy.

RCMP want to hear from anyone who may have information on these or any other related incidents.

Contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).