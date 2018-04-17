Surgeries cancelled at Mount Forest hospital due to flooding

All surgeries have been cancelled this week at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest due to flooding during the ice storm over the weekend.

In a statement on their website, North Wellington Health Care said the operating room at the facility is closed until further notice and all chiropody and foot care clinics have been cancelled as well.

Flooding has also hit Palmerston and District Hospital where the outpatient lab is closed until further notice.

Outpatients have the option to go to nearby labs in Listowel, Fergus or Mount Forest.

“All other services, at both hospitals, are running as usual — including emergency room services,” officials said in the statement. “Cleanup and restoration are underway at both hospitals.”

More information and updates can be found on the health authority’s website.