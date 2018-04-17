Spring blast of winter for parts of Saskatchewan

Parts of central and southern Saskatchewan are in for a spring blast of winter.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a slow moving low pressure trough spreads across the southern portion of the province on Tuesday morning.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected over much of central and south-central Saskatchewan, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Gusty southeasterly winds will created reduced visibility. Drivers should check the Highway Hotline before heading out for the latest road conditions.

Snow will taper off in Tuesday evening as the system weakens.

Special weather statement for: