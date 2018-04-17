South Okanagan dam at risk of bursting, 130 new properties put on alert

Firefighters went door-to-door north of Oliver notifying more than 130 properties of an expanded evacuation alert Monday night.

“A dam and a culvert above Secrest Hill Road are in danger of releasing water and debris into Sportmens Bowl Road, across Highway 97 and down Park Rill Creek for several kilometres,” the notice from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) said.

Residents in the newly expanded alert area are being told to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

No residents have had to leave but the situation could change quickly, the notice said.

Highway 97 through Oliver could be affected if the dam gives way. Information on closures can be found at www.drivebc.ca.

Vehicles within the potential evacuation zone may not be able to leave if they are not removed if an evacuation is called, according to the RDOS.

A full list of properties affected can be found at: www.rdos.bc.ca

Homes north of Oliver on portions or all of Covert Place, Highway 97, Horsetail Road, Island Road, Knight Road, Pampas Grass Way, Park Rill Road, River Road, Secrest Hill Road, Sitka Road, Sportsmens Bowl Road, Test Orchard Road and Wheatgrass Road are captured in the alert.

From the RDOS:

Upon notification of an “Evacuation Alert”, residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

-Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

– Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell phone charges and immediate care needs for dependents and, if choosen, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

– Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

– Moving pets and livestock to a safe area;

– Arranging to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.

Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.