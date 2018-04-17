Toronto Blue Jays

More
Blogs
April 17, 2018 6:00 am

Rick Zamperin: Karma takes a bite out of the Blue Jays

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Monday night's Blue Jays game was cancelled after a hole was discovered in the Rogers Centre roof.

Toronto Blue Jays/Twitter
A A

Well, that was awkward.

The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to delete one of their tweets Monday after some well-intentioned bragging blew up in their face.

Major League Baseball has been hit hard by Mother Nature so far this spring, so much so, 23 baseball games have already been postponed because of inclement weather.  And it’s only April!

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays game cancelled after falling ice damages stadium roof

On Sunday afternoon, the San Diego Padres had a little fun at the expense of other MLB teams who play in, let’s just say, more volatile climates.

The Blue Jays decided to have a little fun of their own on Monday, but it backfired in a big way.

But the team was forced to delete the tweet just hours later after snow and ice from the CN Tower crashed down onto the dome and caused a big hole in the roof.

Crews were quickly dispatched to make repairs and there was some thought, initially, that the roof could be patched up in time before Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

But the game was postponed, marking Toronto’s third straight day off after the final two games of their series in Cleveland over the weekend were scrapped by rain.

I guess you can say Karma is a – well, you know the rest.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blue Jays
Blue Jays baseball
CN Tower
ice falls from CN Tower
MLB
rogers centre
Rogers Centre roof damaged by ice
Skydome
Toronto Blue Jays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News