Police investigating after body of man recovered from Rivière des Prairies

Montreal police have confirmed that the body of a man was pulled out of the waters of the Rivière des Prairies Sunday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said passers-by spotted the man and called 911.

Officers were dispatched to the scene quickly and located the body in the river, near the intersection of Gouin and St-Jean Baptiste boulevards.

READ MORE: Police investigate after stolen car plunges through ice on RDP

Chèvrefils described the victim as a dark-skinned man, believed to be around 25 years old.

Montreal firefighters led the recovery operation, with assistance from Urgences-santé technicians.

Investigators are at the scene to try to determine the cause and circumstances of the man’s death.

“At this point, it is not a criminal investigation,” Chèvrefils said.