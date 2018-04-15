Canada
Police investigating after body of man recovered from Rivière des Prairies

Montreal police are investigating a man's body was recovered from the Rivière des Prairies. Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Montreal police have confirmed that the body of a man was pulled out of the waters of the Rivière des Prairies Sunday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said passers-by spotted the man and called 911.

Officers were dispatched to the scene quickly and located the body in the river, near the intersection of Gouin and St-Jean Baptiste boulevards.

Chèvrefils described the victim as a dark-skinned man, believed to be around 25 years old.

Montreal firefighters led the recovery operation, with assistance from Urgences-santé technicians.

Investigators are at the scene to try to determine the cause and circumstances of the man’s death.

“At this point, it is not a criminal investigation,” Chèvrefils said.

