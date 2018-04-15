Peachland’s Rubber Ducky Race a hit

Dozens of rubber duckies raced down a creek in Peachland on Saturday to help the bats.

The fifth annual Rubber Ducky Race raised thousands of dollars for the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society, which promotes the protection and preservation of bat species in Peachland.

And they’re off!! Kids release their racers in Peachland’s Rubber Ducky Race. #Peachland pic.twitter.com/XHEjJuUAAM — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 14, 2018

For a three dollar donation, children could throw a rubber duck off the bridge and watch it race into the lake. Ducks for adults cost five dollars.