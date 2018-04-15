Canada
April 15, 2018 2:26 pm
Updated: April 15, 2018 2:31 pm

Peachland’s Rubber Ducky Race a hit

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

It was the fifth annual Rubber Ducky Race in Peachland today, and it's all for a good cause. Thousands of dollars were raised for the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society as people sponsored rubber duckies to race down the creek. Jules Knox has the highlights.

A A

Dozens of rubber duckies raced down a creek in Peachland on Saturday to help the bats.

The fifth annual Rubber Ducky Race raised thousands of dollars for the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society, which promotes the protection and preservation of bat species in Peachland.

For a three dollar donation, children could throw a rubber duck off the bridge and watch it race into the lake. Ducks for adults cost five dollars.

Report an error
Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society
BEEPS
creek
Okanagan
peachland
Race
rubber duck
rubber ducky
Trepanier

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News