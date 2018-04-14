Canada
Moment of silence held for Humboldt Broncos before Game 1 of SJHL final

By Ryan McKenna The Canadian Press

NIPAWIN, Sask. – A moment of silence was held before Game 1 of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League final on Saturday to honour members of the Humboldt Broncos who were killed in a bus crash.

Players from both the Nipawin Hawks and Estevan Bruins formed a circle around centre ice to honour the 16 who died after the team’s bus collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection north of Tisdale on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin when the crash happened.

A faint sound of sobbing was heard in the sold-out crowd of 1,200 at Centennial Arena in Nipawin during the ceremony.

Hawks players wore green helmets to honour the Broncos in warm-up and both teams were wearing Humboldt Broncos ribbons on their jerseys.

First responders were honoured and walked out onto the ice to a standing ovation.

