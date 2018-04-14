Crime
Man in serious condition after daytime shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in south Etobicoke on Saturday.

Officials say a man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in west end Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Royal York Road and Evans Avenue area, south of the Gardiner Expressway, after 4 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police haven’t released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

