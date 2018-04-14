Bystanders hold suspect for police in Portage Ave stabbing

A group of bystanders in downtown Winnipeg held a suspected attacker for police after a stabbing Friday night on Portage Avenue.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in front of Portage Place, when a 20-year-old man was confronted by a group of people he didn’t know.

He tried to run but was caught, and stabbed twice in the upper body.

Several people witnessed the attack and grabbed one of the assailants until police arrived.

Const. Tammy Skrabek with the Winnipeg Police said police normally wouldn’t recommend doing that, but in this case there was safety in numbers.

“When you have a group of five or six people, if they’ve witnessed the attack, they’re aware of what the weapon is, and they feel that it’s safe to pursue the attacker in the name of safety, we’re certainly not going to dissuade them from doing that, as long as they do so safely,” said Skrabek.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been stabilized.

Police arrested two men, aged 25 and 26.

It is not believed the victim was at the Winnipeg Jets game or the party on Donald Street.