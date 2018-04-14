Video of 2 men being removed from Philadelphia Starbucks goes viral, sparks outrage

A video of two black men being arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks has gone viral, prompting a response from the coffee giant and an internal investigation within the Philadelphia Police Department.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn't ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it's never happened to us when we do the same thing. — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

The clip was captured by bystander Melissa DePino, who then posted the video on Twitter, and a longer cut on YouTube. Since Thursday evening, the video has received over two million views, picketers outside that Starbucks location and reactions from high-profile advocates for racial equality.

On the two Black men arrested at Starbucks for no reason other than waiting for a friend to show up. Yes. Shout this piece of this thread from the rooftops. https://t.co/QAUXC45bQD — Cecillia Wang (@WangCecillia) April 14, 2018

Outside the Starbucks today pic.twitter.com/vcr9QstkRT — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 14, 2018

Some people think there is no such thing as racial profiling. That it is made-up or an exaggeration. It’s not. This type of thing still happens in America. People get arrested for doing nothing…but being black or being Hispanic.@Starbucks, you got some explaining to do. https://t.co/f1yo8akksW Story continues below — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 14, 2018

“The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing,” the video’s caption reads.

The video depicts police officers arresting two black men, and appear to be removing them from the restaurant. At the scene, other customers appear to be distressed at the situation, and ask the officers why the men were being forced to leave.

According to DePino, police were called because the men had yet to place an order, but were waiting for friends to show up. According to her caption, their friends showed up as they were taken out of the restaurant in handcuffs.

In the video, the friend they were meeting can be heard asking the officers about the situation.

“What did they get called for?” he asked. “Because there are two black guys sitting here meeting me? Tell me, what did they do?” One person off-camera chimed in, “They didn’t do anything. I saw the entire thing.”

Starbucks eventually responded to the incident on Twitter, saying they were reviewing the incident to “determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result.”

We’re reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

Starbucks later issued a more thorough apology on its Twitter account, saying that they “take these matters seriously and clearly have more work to do when it comes to how we handle incidents in our stores.”

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

Philadelphia police also tweeted out late Friday night that they were aware of what took place and were conducting an internal investigation, though according to ABC News, the DA has declined charges due to a lack of evidence that a crime took place.

The two men have since been released from police custody. Neither Starbucks nor police would comment on what led to the arrests.

-With files from the Associated Press.