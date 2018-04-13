1 person with life threatening injuries after being ‘ejected’ from car in Downsview collision

Toronto police said one person was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Downsview Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive just south of Wilson Avenue.

“We have two vehicles involved,” Cst. Clint Stibbe told Global News radio 640 Toronto, “Apparently one rolled over and ended up in a church parking lot.”

One person was ‘ejected’ from a car and eventually transported by Toronto EMS to hospital with vital signs absent.

“Witnesses reported that [the] vehicle had hit a bus shelter, fortunately there was no one at the stop at that time,” Cst Allyson Douglas Cooke told 640 Toronto.

Roads will be closed for several hours on Jane Street, between Wilson and Beverly Hills Drive.

Update: 1 person without vital signs being taken to a trauma centre. The collision occurred at the intersection of Jane and Beverly Hills Dr. That intersection will be closed for an extensive period. Please avoid the area. #GO662467^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 13, 2018