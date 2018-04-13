Crews battle early fire in Lynn Valley home

Sixteen firefighters, RCMP and BC Ambulance are on scene in Lynn Valley battling a fire that began in the basement suite of a home.

The fire began around 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of Dovercourt Road.

District of North Vancouver Fire says no injuries have been reported, noting that all residents appear to have gotten out in time.

The fire is under control. Crews are inspecting the structure of the home but say the fire was confined to the basement suite.

None of the neighbouring homes were affected, but residents are being asked to stay indoors to avoid being exposed to the remaining smoke.