Edmonton buying 40 electric transit buses

After Edmonton transit was given the go-ahead to purchase a fleet of electric buses last fall, on Friday the city will announce it has bought 40 of them.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will be joined by federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and provincial Transportation Minister Brian Mason — both of whom were bus drivers with the city of Edmonton before entering politics.

Buying the electric buses was made possible through the public transit infrastructure fund (PTIF) program, 630 CHED’s Scott Johnson learned.

After 2020, the city likely will be past the point of ever buying diesel buses again. Last year ETS general manager Eddie Robar said the city could make the switch after the southeast Edmonton Ferrier bus garage is converted to handle the buses.

“That will give us a capability, capacity of 120 vehicles. So that gives us two years of purchases where we can switch from diesel to electrics. But we have to have that facility complete before we can do that,” Robar said back in September, adding with 900 buses in Edmonton’s fleet, handling the conversion over the coming years will be an enormous task.

Friday’s announcement will take place at Edmonton transit’s Centennial garage in the city’s southwest side.

