April 13, 2018 8:40 am

1 man dead, another injured in Beloeil shooting

By Global News

Two men were found with gunshot wounds outside of Brasserie La Poudrière on Bernard-Pilon Street in Beloeil Thursday night.

Richelieu police responded to a call about gunfire behind the brasserie around 10:15 p.m.

Police say they found two victims in a car parked behind the bar.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital where he’s reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation was handed to the Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes unit.

