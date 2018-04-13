1 man dead, another injured in Beloeil shooting
A A
Two men were found with gunshot wounds outside of Brasserie La Poudrière on Bernard-Pilon Street in Beloeil Thursday night.
Richelieu police responded to a call about gunfire behind the brasserie around 10:15 p.m.
READ MORE: Police investigate stabbing in Beloeil
Police say they found two victims in a car parked behind the bar.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital where he’s reported to be in critical condition.
The investigation was handed to the Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes unit.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.