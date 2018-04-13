1 man dead, another injured in Beloeil shooting

Two men were found with gunshot wounds outside of Brasserie La Poudrière on Bernard-Pilon Street in Beloeil Thursday night.

Richelieu police responded to a call about gunfire behind the brasserie around 10:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigate stabbing in Beloeil

Police say they found two victims in a car parked behind the bar.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital where he’s reported to be in critical condition.

Two men were found unconscious with gunshot wounds in a car behind brasserie La Poudrière, on Bernard-Pilon in Beloeil. One died and the other one is in critical condition. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/7oacIhGxg5 — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) April 13, 2018

The investigation was handed to the Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes unit.