Police looking for man after ‘alleged attempted abduction’ of girl at Edmonton school

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is sharing a photo and video of a truck involved in what EPS describes as an “alleged attempted abduction” near a school on April 10.

At around noon, a group of four Grade 6 girls were out for recess at Florence Hallock School when a man sitting in a parked vehicle waved at them.

“The male allegedly exited the vehicle, approached one of the girls and grabbed her hand,” EPS said in a news release Thursday.

The girl got away and the man drove away.

Police said the four students told a staff member at the school, who took some cellphone video of the suspect’s vehicle.

He is described as a man in his 30s who is about 5’9″ tall, average build, with a short white or grey beard. He was also wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a dark shirt or vest with green sleeves, police said.

The vehicle is described as a dirty black truck with a crew cab and short box.

Investigators are working closely with school administration and staff, EPS said.

Parents have also been notified of the incident.

“Parents are reminded to talk to their children to ensure they remain vigilant and tell a trusted adult right away if they are approached by a stranger,” police said.

Anyone with information about this suspect or vehicle is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.