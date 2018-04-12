Student group camps out at Trent University to protest construction on natural wetland

A room at Trent University’s Student Centre has been taken over by a small group of students and others who call themselves, Reclaim TrentU.

They have put up posters, hosted meetings and have been camping out in the room since April 5 to protest the development of a twin-pad arena and pool complex that will be constructed over a natural wetland on Trent University’s wildlife sanctuary.

One protestor, who calls himself “Joe Avanti” says the construction of the facility on the southeast corner of Pioneer Road and Nassau Mills Road will destroy natural wetland on university grounds and put numerous animal species at risk.

“Trent says that they will replace the wetland somewhere else. You can dig a hole in the ground and there can be water there, that doesn’t actually save any of the biodiversity that is lost from the wetland and we feel this is a very cynical move by the administration,” said Avanti.

He argues the university is putting profit over people. He says the Trent University campus is home to 1,600 species, 40 of them which are currently at risk.

“And soon there will be no green space left on campus at what is supposed to be a green university,” adds Avanti.

Global News reached out to the Trent administration for comment on the protest. They say all the proper environmental assessments have been done and the area impacted is less than one per cent of the total area and was considered to be in poor condition.

When Avanti was asked why he has his face hidden, he says it’s to protect his identity.

“Basically, of members of the right, in particularly the far right take any images they can find of you, they post them up online and that can lead to negative consequences,” said Avanti.

It’s exam time a Trent University but the protesters have been coming in and out of the room to study, snack and support the movement. They say they have no plans to leave anytime soon.

