Manitoba hockey players head out on the road as MJHL contest resumes

Hockey players boarding a bus headed for a game in rural Manitoba used to be just an ordinary occurrence on any given day. Until last week.

The tragic highway crash that claimed the lives of 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team April 6 has shaken hockey players, staff, families and fans all across the country.

The crash is high on the minds of hockey players, coaches and team personnel everywhere, including those of the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Some members of the team had a personal connection with the Humboldt Broncos.

The Pistons were all set to play the Virden Oil Capitals in Game 2 of the Turnbull Cup Championship Series, the MJHL’s signature event of the season, Sunday April 8, but the game was postponed in the aftermath of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. The series resumed April 12 with Game 2 being played in Virden at 7:30 p.m.

As they prepared to hit the road Thursday, Paul Dyck, head coach of the Steinbach Pistons wasn’t concerned that the players would be worried about the trip.

“The bus trip is going to be a lot of fun. It’s a special time for a hockey player. A tremendous amount of memories are made on the bus.”

Defenceman Mark Taraschuk said the players were focused on the game.

“Once the puck drops we’re going to be playing for a ‘w’ but at the same time it’s pretty easy to know who you’re playing for tonight,” he said.

Jamie Hodson, director of Hockey Operations for the Virden Oil Capitals said there will be a pre-game ceremony in honour of the Humboldt Broncos, sharing recognition for First Responders as well as a tribute for the victims of the horrific crash.

“There will be a tribute video that the league has put together…[its] just a time for the community and hockey fans, the team and the league to show full support for what happened up in Humboldt,” Hodson said.

“No matter where you are in the hockey world it has hit extremely hard. A town like ours is very alike… our heads and thoughts just keep going back to everyone involved up in Humboldt.”

Regardless of which team comes up with the top score in the game, everyone who stepped onto the bus or the ice, given what has transpired over the past week, has already won.

More information on the series, and the tribute for Humboldt, is available on the MJHL website.