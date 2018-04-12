Molly Parker on the ‘Lost in Space’ reboot, strong women and B.C.’s beauty

For the first time in her lengthy career, Canadian actor Molly Parker is tackling a sci-fi role. A big one, at that.

Parker plays Maureen Robinson, the family matriarch and a strong-willed force of a woman, in the Netflix reboot of ’60s TV series Lost in Space. Maureen, her husband and their three children crash-land on an alien planet and have to fight to survive in a foreign, mysterious landscape.

The addictive reboot is nothing like the original series — save for the characters and the basic family structure — and it features some dazzling cinematography and intense action scenes. Gone is the cheesiness and camp, replaced with a dark creepiness that pervades each of the 10 episodes.

Shot near Vancouver, B.C., this vision of Lost in Space is grand and at times, breathtaking. Parker absolutely nails her role, and the show features some of the strongest female characters in recent memory.

Global News sat down with Parker to talk about the show, how vastly it differs from the original and why Maureen is the character she’s been aching to play.

‘Lost in Space’ is available for streaming on Netflix and Netflix Canada on April 13.