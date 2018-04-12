Scott Thompson: Politicians sent stern message in Liberal deleted email scandal

Dalton McGuinty’s former chief of staff, David Livingston, has been sentenced to four months in jail for deleting emails connected to the Liberal gas plant election scandal.

This is a shot across the bow to all in the political world to clean up their act.

Most thought Livingston would get a slap on the wrist and sent on his way, considering his otherwise stellar record.

Clearly, Judge Timothy Lipson was using this decision to reinforce the importance of trust and lawfulness in any society, calling the senior Liberal staffer’s actions an attack on “democratic institutions and values.”