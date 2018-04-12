Scott Thompson: Politicians sent stern message in Liberal deleted email scandal
Dalton McGuinty’s former chief of staff, David Livingston, has been sentenced to four months in jail for deleting emails connected to the Liberal gas plant election scandal.
This is a shot across the bow to all in the political world to clean up their act.
Most thought Livingston would get a slap on the wrist and sent on his way, considering his otherwise stellar record.
Clearly, Judge Timothy Lipson was using this decision to reinforce the importance of trust and lawfulness in any society, calling the senior Liberal staffer’s actions an attack on “democratic institutions and values.”
Livingston, 65, is appealing the sentence, his lawyer calling it unreasonably “harsh and excessive.”
My guess is that what concerns Ontarians more is that Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne got off scot-free.
At a time when the political world seems to be spinning out of control, this kind of leadership in law is needed to remind everyone of the responsibility of elected officials.
The courts have merely done what polls are saying is going to happen on election day: this government will be held to account for its actions, or lack thereof.
Thank goodness the courts actually worked for the “people” this time.
Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.
