April 11, 2018 10:10 am

Quebec rodeos violated province’s animal welfare laws: professor

By The Canadian Press

Saint-Tite is a small community of 6500 residents, that receives over 625,000 visitors every year at the Festival Western de Saint-Tite.

The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard
A law professor says evidence gathered during 20 rodeos held in Quebec last year suggests the events contravened the province’s animal-welfare rules.

Alain Roy of Université de Montréal is making the findings public Wednesday after submitting a report to a provincial government advisory committee on rodeos.

Roy had filed a request for an injunction almost a year ago to prevent the holding of a controversial urban rodeo during Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

Cowboys checking out the competition, at the Festival Western de Saint Tite.

The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A settlement in the legal dispute allowed the that rodeo to go ahead in August as well as another a month later at the popular Festival Western de Saint-Tite in central Quebec.

A veterinarian and a behavioural specialist examined the animals before and after the events.

The result is a 600-page report that found horses and bulls were subjected to serious risk and injuries like fractures.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

