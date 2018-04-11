Quebec rodeos violated province’s animal welfare laws: professor

A law professor says evidence gathered during 20 rodeos held in Quebec last year suggests the events contravened the province’s animal-welfare rules.

READ MORE: Owner of Revelstoke Petting Zoo charged with animal cruelty

Alain Roy of Université de Montréal is making the findings public Wednesday after submitting a report to a provincial government advisory committee on rodeos.

READ MORE: ‘No excuse for animal abuse’: Vegan activists protest at controversial Toronto restaurant

Roy had filed a request for an injunction almost a year ago to prevent the holding of a controversial urban rodeo during Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

READ MORE: 3 people charged with animal cruelty in ‘Langley 66’ puppy mill seizure

A settlement in the legal dispute allowed the that rodeo to go ahead in August as well as another a month later at the popular Festival Western de Saint-Tite in central Quebec.

READ MORE: Man, woman travelling from China arrested by OPP on outstanding animal cruelty charges from 2005

A veterinarian and a behavioural specialist examined the animals before and after the events.

READ MORE: Animal cruelty charges laid against two West Grey residents

The result is a 600-page report that found horses and bulls were subjected to serious risk and injuries like fractures.