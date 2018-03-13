Man, woman travelling from China arrested by OPP on outstanding animal cruelty charges from 2005

CALEDON, Ont. – A man and woman travelling to Canada from China were arrested Monday on outstanding animal cruelty charges from more than a decade ago.

Provincial police in Caledon, Ont., say a warrant was issued for the arrest of Joseph Sau-Chuen Chang, 54, and Mee-Young Chung, 49, in 2005.

They say officers searched a Caledon home after neighbours reported seeing horses in distress, and found nearly 30 horses in a penned area without food or water, as well as two horses who had died.

Police allege the pair had abandoned the horses and moved to Hong Kong.

Provincial police in Caledon say they arrested the duo after the Canada Border Services Agency told them a man with an outstanding arrest warrant was arriving at a Toronto airport.