Vegan protest planned at controversial Toronto restaurant

A protest is being held Saturday evening outside of a Toronto restaurant where vegan activists say the owner brought out an animal leg, carved it and returned later appearing to eat grilled meat during their last gathering more than a week ago.

“We have candles, so we’re hoping to do a memorial for the animals killed there,” Jenny McQueen, a co-organizer of the protest, told Global News Saturday afternoon.

“But mainly we want to be respectful and we want to be peaceful, and we want to just educate people — the customers and the public — on veganism as the compassionate lifestyle.”

McQueen said approximately 100 people are expected to attend the protest outside of Antler Kitchen and Bar Saturday evening.

During a protest outside of the restaurant on March 23, which has since made international headlines, Marni Ugar and several other activists gathered in front of the Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West-area business. In photos taken by Ugar and shared with Global News, the activists could be seen holding large signs such as “Murder” and “Animals are not ours to use.”

Ugar told Global News on Tuesday that one of the restaurant’s owners, who is listed on the Antler website as chef Michael Hunter, brought a large animal leg and carved it at the restaurant’s front window. She said the man appeared at the window about 30 minutes later, eating a grilled piece of meat. Ugar said she and the activists remained outside of the business.

“It was obviously stressful for us since we’re there taking a stand for the animals — we love animals — and we’re seeing the leg of a dead animal in his window,” she told Global News at the time.

Meanwhile, Toronto police said members of the 14 Division community response unit will be attending to help keep the peace. A spokesperson also said the restaurant has retained private security.

Global News attempted to speak with a representative of Antler Kitchen and Bar on Saturday, but no one was immediately available for comment.

However, in a statement issued by a public relations spokesperson late Monday after the last protest, they said they will “continue to stay true to our identity as a restaurant and to Chef Michael’s identity as a chef.”

According to the dinner menu posted on the Antler Kitchen website, it shows multiple beef, venison, duck, boar and fish dishes. But there are also non-meat dishes such as lentil and beet salad, chestnut gnocchi and wild mushroom risotto.