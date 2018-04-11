Bill Kelly: The not-so-friendly world of politics

Going into politics in the upcoming provincial or federal elections?

Good for you; it’s a noble gesture to serve your country, but here’s a word of advice: watch your back. Party politics is not one big, happy family.

Just look at what’s going on in Ottawa these days.

Maxime Bernier, who lost out to Andrew Scheer in last year’s Conservative party leadership race, writes in his new book that the reason he lost was because of “fake Conservatives” who manipulated the vote in Scheer’s favour.

So much for Bernier’s post-convention comments about rallying behind the new leader.

Speaking of books, an aide to Canada’s ambassador to the European Union, Stephane Dion, has written a book about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Joycelyn Coulon worked for Dion, who was essentially exiled to Europe by the prime minister a couple of years ago.

Coulon has some rather uncomplimentary comments about Trudeau’s foreign policy and his frosty relationship with Dion.

Even the title of the book, A Selfie With Justin Trudeau, is a condescending swipe at the prime minister.

Ask any veteran politician and they’ll tell you that politics can be a rewarding and intoxicating career, but go in with your eyes wide open.

These latest jabs by supposed political allies shouldn’t really surprise us.

Political skulduggery has a long and storied history.

Don’t forget, Julius Caesar thought Brutus was his best political ally, and how did that work out?

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News