Hurricanes fall 5-4 in Brandon but Wheat Kings still trail series 2-1

The Lethbridge Hurricanes suffered just their second loss of the 2018 Western Hockey League Playoffs on Tuesday as they fell 5-4 to the Brandon Wheat Kings in Game 3 of their second round series.

The Hurricanes won the first two games in Lethbridge but found themselves playing from behind for much of Game 3 as the series shifted to Brandon.

Lethbridge battled back from three one-goal deficits, but two Brandon goals late in the second period — from Luka Burzan and Stelio Mattheos — were the difference, as the Hurricanes could only muster one goal in the final frame.

Brad Morrison scored twice for the Hurricanes in the loss. Logan Barlage and Calen Addison also found the scoresheet.

Lethbridge holds a 2-1 series lead through the first three games.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is set to take place on Wednesday in Brandon.