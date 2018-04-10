Granderson homers in 9th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 2-1

BALTIMORE – Aaron Sanchez lost his no-hit bid when Baltimore’s Tim Beckham led off the eighth inning with a sharp grounder through the legs of third baseman Josh Donaldson, and Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth to carry the Toronto Blue Jays over the Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Seeking to throw the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history, Sanchez walked four and hit a batter before it all came apart. After Beckham’s double, Anthony Santander singled to right and rookie Chance Sisco followed with an RBI double to make it 1-all.

Sanchez (1-1) got the victory, though, when Granderson hit a sidearmed fastball from Darren O’Day (0-1) over the right-field scoreboard. It was his first homer since signing as a free agent with Toronto this past off-season.

Roberto Osuna got three straight outs for his fifth save. He became the youngest player in major league history (23 years, 62 days) with career 100 saves.

Orioles starter Andrew Cashner pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He struck out six.

On almost any other night, that would have been good enough to get the win. But Cashner _ making his third start with Baltimore after signing as a free agent in February _ had to settle for matching zeroes with Sanchez.

The Blue Jays broke up the scoreless duel in the eighth with an unearned run on a throwing error by Santander on a single to right by Yangervis Solarte.

Toronto’s defence helped keep the no-hitter in the early innings. Right fielder Steve Pearce and centre fielder Kevin Pillar made leaping catches on deep fly balls, and second baseman Devon Travis raced into the outfield to snag a fifth-inning blooper by Beckham.

Until the eighth, Sanchez was in the running to join Dave Stieb as the only pitchers to throw no-hitters for Toronto. Stieb beat Cleveland on Sept. 2, 1990.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 1B Kendrys Morales was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, an injury he sustained running out a single Monday night. Manager John Gibbons expects Morales to spend the minimum amount of time on the DL.

Orioles: DH Mark Trumbo (right quad strain) began his rehabilitative assignment as the starting DH for Double-A Bowie. The timetable for his arrival in Baltimore is: “When he feels like he’s ready, we’ll bring him,” manager Buck Showalter said. … RHP Alex Cobb remains on course to make his Orioles debut Saturday in Boston. Showalter said the team will “be cautious” about Cobb’s pitch count. … OF Colby Rasmus had an MRI on his left hip as a precaution after his spikes caught and he felt discomfort.

CORTES DFA

The Orioles designated Rule 5 reliever Nestor Cortes for assignment. Selected from the Yankees, the left-hander allowed two grand slams and compiled a 7.71 ERA. He can be claimed by one of 28 other teams and placed on the 25-man roster, or the Yankees can take him back and put him in the minors. Baltimore recalled RHP Yefrey Ramirez, who has yet to pitch in the big leagues.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (1-0, 2.77 ERA) pitches in the series finale Wednesday night.

Orioles: Struggling RHP Kevin Gausman (0-1, 8.00) seeks to get on track after two sub-par starts.