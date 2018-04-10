No, Vancouver schools aren’t closed on 4/20. But North Vancouver’s are

Students in three Metro Vancouver school districts won’t have to skip school for 4/20 this year.

Schools in North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Delta won’t hold classes on April 20, the very same day that marijuana advocates are set to gather and celebrate a drug that could be legalized across Canada as early as this spring.

North Vancouver and Coquitlam schools are closing for professional development (Pro-D) days, while Delta schools are closing for a “non-instructional day.”

In a letter to parents, North Vancouver district principal Brad Baker said this coincidence was “not intended to promote student attendance at these events.”

“As you are aware, your child’s school has a scheduled professional day on Friday, April 20,” Baker wrote.

“Unfortunately, this coincides with ‘420’ observances where cannabis use and culture is celebrated at events across the Lower Mainland.”

Baker went on to say that the North Vancouver School District (NVSD) does “not condone or support the use of cannabis.”

Instead, he said the district encourages parents to have conversations about cannabis at home.

“The NVSD is fortunate to have exceptional students who are excellent role models for their school communities,” he said.

“We also realize that attendance at community events is a personal and/or family decision but we wanted to make you aware of the possibility.”

Vancouver is set to play host to a massive smoke-up at Sunset Beach, after 4/20 celebrations moved there from the art gallery.

Activists have vowed to hold the event there despite B.C. unveiling rules that are intended to keep marijuana away from kids.

The rules include a ban on having marijuana in areas that could be frequented by kids, including playgrounds, beaches and parks.