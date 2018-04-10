Measures reduce vehicle fleet budget by over $5M: Sask. gov’t

The Saskatchewan government says its 2018-19 vehicle fleet budget is $5 million less following the introduction of cost-saving measures.

The announcement for the government’s Central Vehicle Agency was made during the release of the provincial budget on Tuesday.

“(The) government is pleased to have realized substantial savings, by taking a more strategic approach to vehicle use for government business,” Central Services Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said in a press release.

“These savings for government vehicle travel demonstrate our commitment to efficient delivery of government services.”

One of the measures reduced the size of the government’s vehicle fleet the past number of years. This was accomplished by moving under-utilized vehicles to areas of government where there was more need, and selling older ones.

Government officials said they’ve also saved tax dollars by partnering with Alberta and British Columbia to improve purchase prices on new vehicles.

Additionally, a yearlong pilot project was conducted using private-sector, short-term vehicle rentals for government business. This resulted in $275,000 in travel savings.

Officials said they plan on expanding the project beyond Saskatoon, Prince Albert, and North Battleford this spring for an estimated $400,000 in savings.