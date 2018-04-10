Vigil for Humboldt Broncos held in Lethbridge

Friends, family and supporters gathered at city hall yesterday evening to honour the victims of Friday’s bus crash in Humboldt, Sask.

Candles, roses and even a hockey stick were all left in memory of 21-year-old Lethbridge native Logan Boulet, one of the 15 lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

Logan successfully donated his organs after signing his donor card just a few weeks ago. His initiative helped save a handful of other lives.

Watch below: Global News sat down with Logan Boulet’s family Tuesday, during which his mother Bernadine spoke about how Logan’s organ donation has spurred others to sign donor cards.

Even people who didn’t know Logan directly told Global News he had a reputation of being just as generous in life as he was in death.

“I never knew Logan, personally, but I know a lot of people who were touched by him,” said Attalia Fikre, a friend of the family.”I’ve known his dad and his sister for quite a few years and I know from everything I’ve heard about Logan that he was a really amazing person.”

The 90-minute vigil was held outside city hall, which was lit up green and gold–the colours of the Humboldt Broncos.

Watch below: Logan Boulet’s father Toby explains the story behind Logan’s organ donation.

Many residents showed acts of solidarity, but Sarah Burton took her support a step further by creating green ribbons for attendees.

“My youngest son’s hockey coach was Logan’s cousin,” Burton said. “He phoned me this afternoon and asked about getting green ribbons–where he could find them or where people were getting them from. I told him: you don’t buy them, you make them. So I told him I’d take care of that.”

Combined with Burton’s support, the Lethbridge community members leaned on each other.

“Logan made a pledge to donate his organs–I think that’s an inspiration,” Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said. “People often ask at a time of loss, what can they do to help? And certainly what they can do to honour Logan is sign donor cards.”

As a result of support for Logan, organ donor registrations are up significantly.

The Alberta Organ and Tissue Registry said it has seen a 700 per cent increase in sign-ups over the last two days alone.

That’s a possibility of up to 25,000 lives saved.

A spokesperson from British Columbia Transplant also said there’s been an 800 per cent increase in organ donor registration since Friday evening, with 794 sign-ups between Monday night and Tuesday morning.