Hockey
April 12, 2018 11:56 am

Winnipeg hockey fan shows off ‘Jets Cave’

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: This Winnipeg Jets fan has taken watching the game from the comfort of home to a whole other level. Global's Amber McGuckin reports.

It all started with one poster, but it’s since become an entire basement redecoration for one Winnipeg Jets fan.

“Years ago when I first started I only had one jersey. Now, I have like seven and I’m running out of space,” she said.

It’s wall to wall Winnipeg Jets in Mary Spence’s basement, a space she calls the Jets Cave.

“I used to call it the women’s cave because this is my house and this is my basement and I’m the one that put everything together,” she said. “It’s fun to sit here with friends watching the game and cheering.”

There’s an entire wall dedicated to her favourite player, Mark Scheifele.

“I like him because he’s a good play maker, he knows how to score and I met him already and he seems like a very nice guy,” she said.

She even has a couple jerseys signed by the hockey star, but she won’t put one on until just before the game.

“I do have a superstition. During game day I don’t wear anything Jets until five minutes before the game. Every time I wear something, say I go to work and I wear a Jets shirt, they lose. So I told myself I’m not going to wear nothing,” she said.

Spence also has her own very Winnipeg routine for watching the game.

“I get a big gulp, chips or popcorn and we sit here and watch it,” she said.

And she’s hoping to watch the Winnipeg Jets all the way to the Stanley Cup this year.

