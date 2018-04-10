Judicial council won’t discipline Calgary judge accused of making racist comments to law students

CALGARY – The Canadian Judicial Council says no action will be taken against a Calgary judge who made what she called inappropriate comments to university students.

The council said it reviewed four complaints from four students after Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik spoke to a law class at the University of Calgary in January.

CBC News reported at the time that Eidsvik told the class she was uncomfortable walking into a room “full of big dark people.”

She reportedly said that she was used to being in an “ivory tower,” away from “the riff-raff.”

The council said Eidsvik promptly met with the class and a representative of the Black Law Students Association of Canada to express her regrets.

A statement from the council said Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson concluded it was an isolated incident.