Calgary judge accused of making racist comments to law students resigns from U of C position

Justice Kristine Eidsvik has resigned her position as a judge-in-residence at the University of Calgary’s faculty of law after being accused of making racist comments toward law students.

The university received complaints last week after Eidsvik reportedly walked into a room filled with second-year law students and commented on her discomfort being in a room of “dark people.”

Eidsvik apologized to the students the next day.

The Canadian Judicial Council confirmed on Wednesday it was reviewing two complaints made against the judge.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U of C confirmed Eidsvik has resigned from her residency position.

“Justice Kristine Eidsvik has resigned from her position as judge-in-residence in the Faculty of Law on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018,” an emailed statement read.

“The judge-in-residence program provides wonderful learning opportunities for students, faculty and staff, and we appreciate the contributions Justice Eidsvik made to the law school during her tenure.”