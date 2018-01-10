Justice Kristine Eidsvik
January 10, 2018 2:19 pm

Calgary judge under review for ‘inappropriate’ comments to law students

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justice Kristine Eidsvik is a judge-in-residence at the University of Calgary.

University of Calgary
The Canadian Judicial Council is reviewing complaints about a Calgary judge who admitted to making what she called inappropriate comments to university students.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik apologized to a class of second-year law students for the words she used last week at the University of Calgary.

CBC News reported that Eidsvik told the class she was uncomfortable walking into a room “full of big dark people.”

She reportedly said that she was used to being in an “ivory tower,” away from “the riff-raff.”

In her apology, Eidsvik said that as soon as the words were out of her mouth she recognized they “could be construed as insensitive to racial minorities.”

Spokesperson Johanna Laporte said the judicial council has received two complaints that will be reviewed by a member of its conduct committee.

